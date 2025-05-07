TETRA TECH Earnings Results: $TTEK Reports Quarterly Earnings

TETRA TECH ($TTEK) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.33 per share, beating estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $1,103,710,000, beating estimates of $1,063,197,000 by $40,513,000.
TETRA TECH Insider Trading Activity
TETRA TECH insiders have traded $TTEK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTEK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KIRSTEN M VOLPI has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,116 shares for an estimated $347,312.
TETRA TECH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 301 institutional investors add shares of TETRA TECH stock to their portfolio, and 292 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SARASIN & PARTNERS LLP added 4,950,383 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $144,798,702
- SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,338,203 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $172,834,007
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 3,485,428 shares (-30.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,859,451
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 2,777,965 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,674,125
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 2,206,688 shares (-70.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,545,624
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 2,019,295 shares (+814.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,448,712
- AMUNDI added 1,717,304 shares (+54.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,417,391
TETRA TECH Government Contracts
We have seen $829,505,080 of award payments to $TTEK over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- OFFICE OF WEAPONS REMOVAL AND ABATEMENT HAS A HUMANITARIAN DEMINING REQUEST FOR INTERNATIONAL ASSISTANCE TO...: $26,187,452
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS ACTIVITY IS TO IMPROVE THE CONDITIONS OF CONFLICT AFFECTED RURAL HOUSEHOLDS IN A SUSTAI...: $22,867,474
- THE PURPOSE OF THE INTEGRATED LAND AND RESOURCE GOVERNANCE (ILRG II) TASK ORDER IS TO PROVIDE SUPPORT TO TH...: $22,331,145
- OTHER FUNCTIONS: $19,091,876
- LAOS HUMANITARIAN MINE ACTION/UXO RESPONSE TASK ORDER WITH A BASE YR AND 4-OPTION YEARS.: $16,344,190
TETRA TECH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TTEK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025
TETRA TECH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TTEK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TTEK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital set a target price of $49.0 on 01/31/2025
- Sangita Jain from KeyBanc set a target price of $45.0 on 01/31/2025
- Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $47.0 on 11/14/2024
