TETRA TECH Earnings Results: $TTEK Reports Quarterly Earnings

TETRA TECH ($TTEK) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.33 per share, beating estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $1,103,710,000, beating estimates of $1,063,197,000 by $40,513,000.

TETRA TECH Insider Trading Activity

TETRA TECH insiders have traded $TTEK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTEK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIRSTEN M VOLPI has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,116 shares for an estimated $347,312.

TETRA TECH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 301 institutional investors add shares of TETRA TECH stock to their portfolio, and 292 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TETRA TECH Government Contracts

We have seen $829,505,080 of award payments to $TTEK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

TETRA TECH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TTEK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

TETRA TECH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TTEK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TTEK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital set a target price of $49.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Sangita Jain from KeyBanc set a target price of $45.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $47.0 on 11/14/2024

