Tetra Tech Buys Carron + Walsh, Expands Client Base in Ireland

Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK recently completed the acquisition of management consulting company Carron + Walsh. The financial terms of the transaction have been kept under wraps.



Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Carron + Walsh is engaged in providing project and cost management services for residential, commercial, life sciences and infrastructure programs. The company has a strong client base, including housing authorities, public sector bodies and financial lenders, particularly in European markets.

Acquisition Rationale

The latest buyout is in sync with Tetra Tech’s policy of acquiring businesses to expand its market share and customer base. The buyout will enable the company to extend its client network and cross-selling opportunities in delivering large infrastructure projects in Ireland.



Tetra Tech believes that the inclusion of Carron + Walsh’s strong innovation and project delivery capabilities will complement its “Leading with Science” approach and boost its technology suite in project management services.

TTEK’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Tetra Tech currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have lost 22.6% in the past year compared with the industry‘s 12.9% decline.



Tetra Tech is grappling with escalating operating costs and expenses, which are likely to affect its margins in the quarters ahead. Also, the company’s high debt levels may raise financial obligations and drain its profitability. However, it is gaining from increased project activity in the U.S. Federal, U.S. State & Local and International client sectors.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies are discussed below.



RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



RBC delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBC’s fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 1.3%.



Allegion plc ALLE presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.9%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for ALLE’s 2025 earnings has increased 1.6%.



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT’s fiscal 2025 earnings has improved 1.3% in the past 60 days.

