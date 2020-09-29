Markets
TTEK

Tetra Tech Buys BlueWater Federal Solutions - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) has acquired BlueWater Federal Solutions, Inc., an information technology systems and services firm. Based in Chantilly, Virginia, BlueWater delivers full lifecycle solutions and modernization for U.S. federal agencies, including the Department of Defense and Intelligence. BlueWater is joining the company's Government Services Group.

Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech CEO, said: "The addition of BlueWater builds on our strategy to grow our advanced analytics business with expanded capabilities in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity solutions, and mission-essential services for our U.S. federal customers."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TTEK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular