Tetra Tech Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TTEK

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $142.74, changing hands as high as $144.05 per share. Tetra Tech Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTEK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TTEK's low point in its 52 week range is $118.55 per share, with $169.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $143.33.

