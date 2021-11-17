Tetra Tech Announces Fiscal 2022 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Engineering services company Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) on Wednesday provided outlook for fiscal 2022. In the year ahead, the company expects expects EPS to range from $4.00 between $4.20, and net revenue in $2.60-$2.80 billion range.

On average, 7 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to post earnings of $4.11 per share on revenues of $2.68 billion for fiscal 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.