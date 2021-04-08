Tetra Tech Acquires IBRA-RMAC Automation Systems

(RTTNews) - High-end consulting and engineering services company Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Thursday announced the acquisition of water systems instrumentation and digital transformation consulting services provider IBRA-RMAC Automation Systems Inc. The financial terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Tetra Tech said the addition of San Diego, California based IBRA-RMAC Automation enables will further expand its digital water consulting capabilities with state-of-the-art instrumentation, digital automation, and advanced data analytics services for customers

