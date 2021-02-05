Tetra Tech About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (TTEK)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/9/21, Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.17, payable on 2/26/21. As a percentage of TTEK's recent stock price of $135.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TTEK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.50% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTEK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TTEK's low point in its 52 week range is $63.61 per share, with $143.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $137.26.

In Friday trading, Tetra Tech Inc shares are currently up about 2.3% on the day.

