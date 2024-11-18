Tethys Petroleum Receives Key Production Permits

Tethys Petroleum (TSE:TPL) has released an update.
Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Tethys Petroleum has received approval for oil production at Kulbas, with facilities being commissioned to start production soon. The company is also preparing to connect additional facilities by December 1, 2024. Furthermore, Tethys has secured the gas flaring permit for 2025 while awaiting approval for the Ecology permit.
For further insights into TSE:TPL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) Layoffs Expand, Start Hitting Multiple Factories
- Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) New Computer is Exclusively a Cloud Machine
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Warns About Tariff-Driven Price Hikes
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.