Tethys Petroleum Receives Key Production Permits

Tethys Petroleum (TSE:TPL) has released an update.

Tethys Petroleum has received approval for oil production at Kulbas, with facilities being commissioned to start production soon. The company is also preparing to connect additional facilities by December 1, 2024. Furthermore, Tethys has secured the gas flaring permit for 2025 while awaiting approval for the Ecology permit.

