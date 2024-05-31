Tethys Petroleum Eyes Asset Sale Amidst Challenges

Tethys Petroleum (TSE:TPL) has released an update.

Tethys Petroleum reports progress in Kazakhstan with test production from two wells reaching 11,000 tons and ongoing negotiations to resolve payment issues for gas production with QazaqGaz. The company is also considering selling its gas fields starting at $50 million due to delays in obtaining a commercial license and payment uncertainties, alongside planning significant workforce reductions.

For further insights into TSE:TPL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.