News & Insights

Stocks

Tethys Petroleum Eyes Asset Sale Amidst Challenges

May 31, 2024 — 05:20 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tethys Petroleum (TSE:TPL) has released an update.

Tethys Petroleum reports progress in Kazakhstan with test production from two wells reaching 11,000 tons and ongoing negotiations to resolve payment issues for gas production with QazaqGaz. The company is also considering selling its gas fields starting at $50 million due to delays in obtaining a commercial license and payment uncertainties, alongside planning significant workforce reductions.

For further insights into TSE:TPL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TETHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.