Tether’s USDT to Launch on Kusama With Polkadot to Follow

Tether is set to go live on Polkadot following a launch on the network’s cousin, Kusama.

The aim is for USDT to be the first-ever stablecoin on the Polkadot network, according to an announcement Tuesday.

Polkadot is a network that supports various interconnected blockchains called parachains. It is set to go fully live later this year.

Polkadot’s DOT token is currently the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, according to CoinGecko.

Kusama launched in 2019 as a pre-production environment to Polkadot, known as a “canary network.”

Tether is the world’s largest stablecoin with a market capitalization of over $40 billion.

It recently launched on its eighth blockchain, Solana.

