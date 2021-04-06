Tether’s USDT to Launch on Kusama With Polkadot to Follow
Tether is set to go live on Polkadot following a launch on the network’s cousin, Kusama.
- The aim is for USDT to be the first-ever stablecoin on the Polkadot network, according to an announcement Tuesday.
- Polkadot is a network that supports various interconnected blockchains called parachains. It is set to go fully live later this year.
- Polkadot’s DOT token is currently the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, according to CoinGecko.
- Kusama launched in 2019 as a pre-production environment to Polkadot, known as a “canary network.”
- Tether is the world’s largest stablecoin with a market capitalization of over $40 billion.
- It recently launched on its eighth blockchain, Solana.
