Tether Signs Agreement With Country Of Georgia To Develop Bitcoin And Peer-To-Peer Infrastructure

Tether has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Georgia, aiming to position the country as a central hub for peer-to-peer (P2P) technology. The collaboration seeks to foster a thriving startup ecosystem and attract international attention and investment to Georgia. Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Tether, emphasized the company's commitment to advancing global strategies and diversifying offerings beyond stability. In a press release he stated, "Tether aims to empower cities and facilitate the adoption of blockchain technologies such as bitcoin as well as peer-to-peer technology solutions such as Keet and Holepunch." The partnership will focus on creating a conducive environment for decentralized solutions and technology startups.

Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Irakli Nadareishvili, highlighted Tether's interest in investing in Georgia, with plans to establish a special fund for local startups. The fund will support the development of blockchain technologies and help position Georgia as an attractive ecosystem for technological startups. Nadareishvili also emphasized the importance of cooperation in the educational field to further attract companies operating in the sector.

The collaboration between Tether and the Government of Georgia will go beyond startups and education. According to the press release, they will “also explore the development and implementation of a robust and independent communication and financial system.”

To strengthen the distributed technology ecosystem in the country, Tether and the Georgian government will work closely with local academic institutions, including Business & Technology University (BTU), to develop educational programs and initiatives. These efforts aim to equip students and professionals with the necessary knowledge and skills for success in the Bitcoin industry.

Overall, the partnership between Tether and the Government of Georgia seeks to foster innovation, promote Georgia as a global leader in Bitcoin and peer-to-peer technologies, and attract companies and professionals to the country. By creating a flourishing environment for technology usage and investment, Georgia aims to ignite a revolution of innovation and economic growth in the space.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.