Tether Acquires 4.6 Million More Rumble Shares. Does that Make RUM a Buy?

Key Points

Thether Investments acquired 4.6 million Class A Common shares for $36.2 million recently.

This transaction represented 3.4% of Tether Global Investments Fund, S.I.C.A.F. S.A.'s indirect Rumble holdings at the time of the purchase.

All shares were acquired indirectly via Tether Investments, S.A. de C.V; no direct shares were reported before or after the transaction.

Tether Global Investments Fund retains 141.9 shares following the transaction, maintaining a substantial continuing stake.

Tether invested $775 million into Rumble at the end of 2024.

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Digital media platform Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM), known for video sharing and livestreaming, just recorded a notable insider buy amid ongoing sector competition.

Tether Global Investments Fund reported an open-market acquisition of 4,599,365 shares for a transaction value of approximately $36.2 million, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 4,599,365 Transaction value $36.2 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 141,877,369 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($7.88); post-transaction value based on June 17, 2026 SEC Form 4 reported position value ($0.00).

Key questions

What structure or mechanism governed the acquisition of Rumble shares in this transaction?

This acquisition was conducted through the exercise of derivative securities, specifically pre-funded warrants, by Tether Investments, S.A. de C.V, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tether Global Investments Fund, S.I.C.A.F. S.A, with all shares held indirectly post-transaction.

This acquisition was conducted through the exercise of derivative securities, specifically pre-funded warrants, by Tether Investments, S.A. de C.V, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tether Global Investments Fund, S.I.C.A.F. S.A, with all shares held indirectly post-transaction. How did this transaction affect the insider's overall ownership and stake in Rumble?

The transaction resulted in indirect Class A holdings of 141,877,369 shares after completion, while direct ownership remained unchanged at zero.

The transaction resulted in indirect Class A holdings of 141,877,369 shares after completion, while direct ownership remained unchanged at zero. What is the significance of the remaining pre-funded warrants and indirect holdings for future equity exposure?

With 154,408,073 pre-funded warrants still outstanding (all indirect), Tether Global Investments Fund, S.I.C.A.F. S.A. retains the capacity to further increase its Class A Common Stock exposure in line with voting limitations and capital allocation strategy.

With 154,408,073 pre-funded warrants still outstanding (all indirect), Tether Global Investments Fund, S.I.C.A.F. S.A. retains the capacity to further increase its Class A Common Stock exposure in line with voting limitations and capital allocation strategy. How does the transaction size compare to previous activity, and does it signal a change in cadence?

While the 4.6 million shares acquired are higher than the only other previously reported transaction (777,012 shares in February 2026), the overall cadence remains episodic, with only two acquisition events disclosed since February of this year, likely reflecting transaction-specific capacity constraints and contractual considerations rather than a trend shift.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-06-17) $7.88 Market capitalization $2.71 billion Revenue (TTM) $102.38 million Net income (TTM) -$109.45 million

* 1-year performance is calculated using June 17th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers a video sharing platform, livestreaming and monetization tools, an in-house advertising marketplace, and a crypto wallet; generates revenue from advertising, subscriptions, pay-per-view, and tipping services.

Operates a multi-sided platform business model, monetizing both content creators and advertisers through digital media distribution and cloud infrastructure services.

Serves content creators, media organizations, and audiences seeking alternative video platforms in the United States, Canada, and international markets.

Rumble Inc. is a digital media and cloud services company specializing in video sharing, livestreaming, and advertising solutions. The company leverages a proprietary platform to enable content creators to reach audiences and monetize their work through multiple channels. Its integrated cloud and advertising offerings position it as a competitive alternative in the online video and digital infrastructure space.

What this transaction means for investors

Thether continues to show faith in streaming platform Rumble by converting more of its warrants into shares. Tether’s buying habits over the past year have acted as a backstop for Rumble shares, with the El Salvador-based crypto business buying at what have turned out to be near-term lows.

This time, however, Tether hasn’t had time to see a bearish move play out, with shares continuing to slip after this reported purchase. That timing likely matters little to Tether, which has amassed a diverse portfolio of crypto, gold, and equity in multiple companies, worth at least $10 billion.

While it isn’t perfectly clear how a streaming business fits in with a primarily crypto-focused outlet, the two businesses have affinities among management that suggest Tether is a long-term investor in Rumble. Rumble management, for its part, sees Tether’s other portfolio companies as natural customers of its products.

For those considering an investment in Rumble, take the latest share buy as a sign that Tether will continue to support the business and its shares for the foreseeable future.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.