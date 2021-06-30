Testmaker’s activist spat risks M&A rerun

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Qiagen is once again under the activist spotlight. Hedge fund Davidson Kempner on Wednesday renewed https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-from-davidson-kempner-regarding-qiagen-301322982.html its attack on the 10 billion euro genetic testing group’s board, criticising its “history of ineffectiveness” and calling for Chairman Lawrence Rosen and board member Elizabeth Tallett to step down.

Last year Davidson Kempner played a key role in blocking a takeover by Thermo Fisher Scientific. That stance has been vindicated: the company’s shares are trading at around 41 euros, implying the U.S. group’s final 43 euro per share offer contained little premium.

Qiagen might ignore the latest interjection. Davidson Kempner owns a 3% stake and shareholders this week reappointed both Rosen and Tallett. Still, the company is trading at just over 20 times forward earnings, a discount to peers DiaSorin or BioMerieux, according to Refinitiv. That could tempt another bidder. Rosen has been on the board since 2013. Setting a deadline for him to hand over looks prudent. (By Neil Unmack)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Amsterdam SPAC can give Gallic bankers M&A boost

Time beats money in EssiLux’s GrandVision deal

AIA gets passive-aggressive in China

Activists will nurture Japan’s raw green shoots

Teneo manages its own crisis

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Karen Kwok)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.