Testimony ends in T-Mobile-Sprint merger trial in New York

By Brendan Pierson

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Testimony ended on Friday in a lawsuit by a group of states led by New York and California seeking to block the merger of Sprint Corp S.N and T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O, moving the trial a step closer to having a U.S. judge rule on whether the deal violates federal antitrust laws.

The states and the companies now have until Jan. 8 to submit proposed factual findings in writing to U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan federal court. The judge scheduled closing arguments for Jan. 15.

The states filed the lawsuit in June in a bid to block the $26.5 billion merger, saying it would lead to higher prices for consumers. T-Mobile and Sprint have argued that the $26.5 billion merger would enable the combined company to compete more effectively with dominant carriers Verizon Communications IncVZ.N and AT&T IncT.N.

The U.S. Justice Department approved the deal in July after the carriers agreed to sell some assets to satellite provider Dish Network CorpDISH.O, which would create its own cellular network to ensure that there would still be four competitors in the market. The Federal Communications Commission signed off on the deal in October.

Throughout the trial, the states argued that Dish is not a suitable company to become a fourth wireless carrier because it has not been able to build a network using the wireless spectrum, or airwaves that carry data, it already owns.

(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

