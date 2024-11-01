Tesson Holdings Proposes Capital Reorganisation Strategy

Tesson Holdings Ltd. (HK:1201) has released an update.

Tesson Holdings Ltd. has announced a proposed capital reorganisation involving a 10-to-1 share consolidation and subsequent capital reduction and sub-division. This strategic move aims to restructure the company’s share capital by consolidating existing shares and adjusting their par value. Shareholders are advised to be cautious as the reorganisation is contingent upon certain conditions being met.

