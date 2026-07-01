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Tessenderlo To Invest $400 Mln In FMC For 20% Stake

July 01, 2026 — 01:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - FMC Corporation (FMC), an agricultural sciences company, and Tessenderlo Group NV (TESB.BR), a Belgian industrial company, announced that they have inked a deal under which Tessenderlo will make a minority investment in FMC of around $400 million at $13.30 per share.

Post transaction, Tessenderlo will own around 20% of FMC shares.

Luc Tack, CEO of Tessenderlo, said: "Our investment in FMC perfectly aligns with Tessenderlo Group's strategy to expand our agro platform through strategic cornerstone investments whereby we take a minority position in high-quality companies."

FMC intends to use the funds from the proposed transaction to repay debt to reach the company's around $1 billion debt paydown target. The proposed transaction represents the conclusion of the FMC's search for strategic options, which was announced in February.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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