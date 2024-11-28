Tessellis Expands Share Capital with New Shares

Tiscali SPA (IT:TSL) has released an update.

Tessellis S.p.A. has announced an increase in its share capital following the conversion of bonds by Nice & Green S.A., resulting in the issuance of over 2 million new ordinary shares. This move, reflecting a conversion price of €0.2337 per share, highlights the company’s ongoing financial adjustments and potential growth in the ultrabroadband market.

