Tessellis Expands Share Capital with New Shares

Tiscali SPA (IT:TSL) has released an update.
Tessellis S.p.A. has announced an increase in its share capital following the conversion of bonds by Nice & Green S.A., resulting in the issuance of over 2 million new ordinary shares. This move, reflecting a conversion price of €0.2337 per share, highlights the company’s ongoing financial adjustments and potential growth in the ultrabroadband market.
