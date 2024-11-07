News & Insights

Tessellis Expands Share Capital with New Shares

Tiscali SPA (IT:TSL) has released an update.

Tessellis S.p.A. has increased its share capital following the conversion of six convertible bonds by Nice&Green S.A., resulting in the issuance of over two million new ordinary shares. This move highlights Tessellis’ proactive approach in managing its financial instruments to potentially enhance shareholder value.

