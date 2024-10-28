News & Insights

Tessellis Boosts Share Capital with New Bond Conversions

October 28, 2024 — 01:18 am EDT

Tiscali SPA (IT:TSL) has released an update.

Tessellis S.p.A. announced an increase in its share capital following the conversion of bonds by Nice&Green S.A., resulting in the issuance of 1,874,414 new ordinary shares. Additionally, 15 convertible bonds worth a total of €1,500,000 were subscribed, marking a strategic financial move for the company. These developments are part of Tessellis’s broader growth and financial strategy.

