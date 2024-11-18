News & Insights

Stocks

Tessellis Adjusts Share Capital with New Issuances

November 18, 2024 — 12:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tiscali SPA (IT:TSL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tessellis S.p.A. has announced a change in its share capital following the conversion of bonds by Nice Green S.A., resulting in the issuance of over 2.7 million new ordinary shares. The conversion price was set at €0.2565 per share. This adjustment reflects Tessellis’s ongoing financial maneuvers in the stock market.

For further insights into IT:TSL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.