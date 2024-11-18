Tessellis Adjusts Share Capital with New Issuances

Tiscali SPA (IT:TSL) has released an update.

Tessellis S.p.A. has announced a change in its share capital following the conversion of bonds by Nice Green S.A., resulting in the issuance of over 2.7 million new ordinary shares. The conversion price was set at €0.2565 per share. This adjustment reflects Tessellis’s ongoing financial maneuvers in the stock market.

