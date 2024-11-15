Tessellis Adjusts Share Capital with New Issuance

Tiscali SPA (IT:TSL) has released an update.

Tessellis S.p.A. has announced a change in its share capital following the conversion of bonds into ordinary shares, resulting in the issuance of over 2.7 million new shares. This adjustment reflects the company’s ongoing financial maneuvers to enhance its market position. Tessellis, a key player in the ultrabroadband segment, continues to expand its influence in the telecom and digital space.

