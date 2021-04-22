Markets
Tessco Technologies Appoints Jesse Hillman Chief Information Officer

(RTTNews) - Communication device company Tessco Technologies Inc. (TESS) on Thursday announced the appointment of Jesse Hillman as the new Chief Information Officer or CIO. Hillman most recently served as Vice President of Information Technology at LightBox Holdings, where he oversaw security, compliance, risk, and privacy. In a career spanning 30 years, he has held different roles like sales, operations, supply chain, finance, security, compliance, and technology. Hillman has also served as the CIO, Digital Advisory Practice at Pan American Enterprise Solutions and worked as CIO and Global Director at companies like Imperial Irrigation and the Walt Disney Company.

Commenting on the appointment, Sandip Mukerjee, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Jesse comes to Tessco with a plethora of leadership and technology experience, making him the ideal addition to the team. We look forward to having Jesse's leadership in cultivating and improving our technology offer to better support our customers and make it easier for them to do business with Tessco."

