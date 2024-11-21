TESS Holdings Reports Strong Quarterly Financial Growth

TESS Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:5074) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
TESS Holdings Co., Ltd. reported impressive growth in its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024, with net sales rising by 33.6% and profit attributable to owners surging by 141.6% compared to the same period last year. The company’s strong performance is highlighted by significant increases in operating and ordinary profits, showcasing its robust recovery from previous downturns.
For further insights into JP:5074 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.