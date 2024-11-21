TESS Holdings Reports Strong Quarterly Financial Growth

TESS Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:5074) has released an update.

TESS Holdings Co., Ltd. reported impressive growth in its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024, with net sales rising by 33.6% and profit attributable to owners surging by 141.6% compared to the same period last year. The company’s strong performance is highlighted by significant increases in operating and ordinary profits, showcasing its robust recovery from previous downturns.

