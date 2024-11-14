TESS Holdings Posts Strong Quarterly Financial Growth

TESS Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:5074) has released an update.

TESS Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in their financial performance for the three months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales rising by 33.6% and profit attributable to owners of the parent soaring by 141.6% compared to the previous year. The company also saw improvements in their operating and ordinary profits, reflecting a robust financial quarter.

