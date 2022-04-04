Tesla's (TSLA) Sales Growth is More Important than Musk's Twitter Stake

What already looked like a big few weeks for Tesla (TSLA) just got a lot bigger. With the closure of their Shanghai Gigafactory due to China’s Zero Covid policy putting a squeeze on already tight supply, production numbers coming out over the weekend, and Q1 earnings scheduled for April 20, it was shaping up to be a time of big news and big reveals for the company, even before the bombshell dropped this morning by its founder, Elon Musk, that came in an SEC filing which revealed that he has amassed a 9.2% ownership stake in Twitter (TWTR).

Of course, the conspiracy theorists (ironically, on Twitter) are already saying that it is no coincidence that this announcement came at a time with so much company news around. What better way, they say, of drawing attention away from what they assume will be bad numbers. It is true that the Q1 production numbers released over the weekend fell a little short of estimates, but those numbers weren’t really bad at all considering the supply chain issues that Tesla, along with the rest of the world, faced in the first three months of the year.

They delivered just over 310,000 vehicles in the quarter, up from 148,800 a year ago, and 308,000 in Q4 of 2022. That was below the average analysts’ expectation for 317,000 vehicles, but there are a couple of reasons why the average estimate isn’t important in this case.

Average expectations for anything to do with Tesla are always a bit suspect because the spread between guesses is so large. For example, the high estimate of annual EPS is so far away from the the low in every upcoming year as to make the average basically meaningless, with the spread between a low of $3.82 as compared to a high of $26.15 in 2024 being the most extreme example.

Lest you think that kind of range is normal, the high and low EPS estimates for Apple (AAPL) for the same year are $6.81 and $7.55. That is an 11% spread for Apple, compared to a 685% spread for Tesla. I know that Apple is a much more mature company, and therefore more predictable, but it is clear that even in the supposedly empirical, data-driven world of company analysis, opinions of Musk and Tesla vary widely and those subjective opinions impact estimates.

Also, what really matters in these numbers is not how the company performed relative to expectations, but how they managed to maintain their growth rate in very trying circumstances. In that regard, the first quarter of 2022 was a massive success for Tesla. That, not anything Twitter related, is why the stock is trading higher in this morning’s premarket as I write.

If anything, without the production numbers, it would be reasonable to expect the Twitter news to put some downward pressure on TSLA stock. Musk declared his stake in the social media company as a “passive” investment, but does anyone really believe that he took a $3 billion bet that TWTR would move higher? Given his history of using the platform and his consistent criticism of any attempt to edit what appears there, some kind of future attempt to influence policy from this particular major shareholder would come as no surprise at all.

That could present a problem for TSLA shareholders in a couple of ways. The first of those is the example of TWTR itself. Jack Dorsey had been criticized for being both CEO of Twitter and Block (SQ), formerly Square. His attention being divided between two companies was often quoted as a reason for Twitter’s relatively slow monetization of a growing user base. It could be that this argument overstates the importance of the CEO role, but it became the conventional wisdom around Twitter, nonetheless. One would expect Tesla shareholders to be wary of Musk, another high-profile tech-y type of CEO, dividing his attention at such a critical juncture in the company’s history.

Then there is the possibility of blowback should he try to influence Twitter editorially. In the current political environment, you risk alienating your potential buyers when you take a stand on anything (see: Disney), or even when you try to be unbiased and stay out of the fray (see also: Disney). If Musk does wade into politics, the fanatics on both the left and right will remember the time he opposed their views, not the times he agreed with them. Factor in the possibility of upsetting politicians as well as potential customers, and Musk’s stake in a high-profile social media company doesn’t look like a plus for TSLA at this point.

And yet, the stock is trading higher this morning.

That is an indication of how much Tesla has grown up over the last few years. Its stock is less inclined to fly around based on what Musk says or does. Instead, it trades based on fundamental factors such as real growth, revenues, and profits. That is good news for shareholders, no matter how the Twitter saga unfolds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.