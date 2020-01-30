Tesla's (TSLA) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

Tesla, Inc. TSLA reported earnings per share of $2.14 in fourth-quarter 2019, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62. This outperformance stemmed from higher-than-expected automotive revenues, which came in at $6.37 billion, beating the consensus mark of $5.96 billion. The earnings figure also came in higher than the prior-year quarter’s $1.93 per share.

During the reported quarter, net income attributable to common shareholders amounted to $105 million compared with the net income of $140 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues increased to $7.38 billion from the $7.22 billion registered in fourth-quarter 2018. Also, the revenue figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.05 billion.

During the fourth quarter, Tesla reported record delivery of 112,095 vehicles.

Total automotive revenues, including that from automotive sales and leasing, inched up 1% year over year to $6.37 billion in the quarter.

Energy generation and storage revenues increased from $372 million in fourth-quarter 2018 to $436 million in the reported quarter. Services and other revenues were up 9.23% year over year to $580 million.

Tesla’s fourth-quarter 2019 automotive gross margin was 22.5%, shrinking 179 basis points (bps) from fourth-quarter 2018.

Financial Position

Tesla had cash and cash equivalents of $6.3 billion as of Dec 31, 2019, compared with $3.69 billion as of Dec 31, 2018, driven by positive quarterly free cash flow of $1 billion.

Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $1.43 million in fourth-quarter 2019 compared with $1.24 billion of net cash used in fourth-quarter 2018. Capital expenditure increased to $412 million from the year-ago quarter’s $325 million, mainly due to investments in Gigafactory Shanghai and Model Y preparations in Fremont.

Model 3 & S/X Update

In fourth-quarter 2019, Tesla reported Model 3 production and deliveries of 86,958 and 92,620 units, reflecting year-over-year increase from 61,394 and 63,359 units, respectively. During the quarter, the production rate of Model 3 continued to improve.

Model S/X production and deliveries totaled 17,933 and 19,475 vehicles, down 29% year over year.

Outlook

Tesla is making efforts to improve vehicle deliveries, sequentially and annually, with some expected fluctuations from seasonality. For full-year 2020, the company expects vehicle deliveries to exceed 500,000 units. Due to ramp-up of Model 3 in Shanghai and Model Y in Fremont, production will likely outpace deliveries this year. Both solar and storage deployments will be up at least 50% in 2020.

