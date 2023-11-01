Tesla's True Cost of Ownership Revealed: Disasterous News for EVs

The earnings report from Hertz (NASDAQ: HTZ) wouldn't normally break any news for a company like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), but that wasn't the case this quarter. It was Hertz that said it missed estimates because costs are higher than expected on Tesla vehicles.

In this video, Travis Hoium covers what Hertz said and why it means Tesla's cost of ownership is higher than expected. This isn't good for the argument that EVs, and specifically Teslas, are going to save consumers money.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 30, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 30, 2023.

