Tesla's Robotaxi Setback: How This Blunder Could Delay Their Autonomous Future by Years

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has delayed its robotaxi announcement until at least August as the company tries to build prototypes of a new product. But this highlights how far behind Tesla is in demonstrating robotaxi technology in the real world. In this video, Travis Hoium covers the delay and how Tesla is now behind multiple companies in a race to build an autonomous driving fleet.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of July 13, 2024. The video was published on July 15, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Tesla right now?

Before you buy stock in Tesla, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Tesla wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $791,929!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 15, 2024

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Travis Hoium has positions in Alphabet, General Motors, and Mobileye Global. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, Uber Technologies, and Volkswagen Ag. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and Mobileye Global and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.