Tesla's Robotaxi Launch is Almost Here But Can It Actually Deliver?

Tesla’s TSLA long-awaited robotaxi service is finally nearing its launch, which is tentatively set for June 22. Yesterday, CEO Elon Musk reposted a video on X showing a driverless Tesla navigating the streets of Austin, TX, sparking fresh excitement among investors. The video featured a Model Y making turns without a human driver, hinting that Tesla’s robotaxi ambitions may be finally coming to life.

When asked about the launch date, Musk replied that Tesla plans to start public rides with its robotaxis on June 22. This would mark the first time Tesla offers fully self-driving rides to customers. Musk added that the first trip from the Tesla factory to a customer’s house is scheduled for his birthday on June 28. However, he also cautioned that safety remains the top priority, and the timeline could still shift if needed.

The initial rollout won’t be massive — at least not yet. Tesla plans to start small, with about 10-20 Model Y SUVs giving rides around Austin. For now, there will still be remote human supervision to make sure everything runs smoothly. If everything goes well, Tesla would expand to other states like California, though tougher regulations there might slow things down.

Tesla’s been busy testing these cars on Austin’s streets, using its latest Full Self-Driving software. The video Musk shared showed a Model Y, clearly labeled "Robotaxi," smoothly navigating an intersection on its own with no driver in sight.

Musk has bet heavily on self-driving technology as the future of Tesla. The company sees robotaxis as a potential game-changing revenue stream, especially as competition heats up in the core EV market. If Tesla can successfully pull this off, it could be a huge breakthrough for both the company and the broader autonomous driving industry. But as always with Tesla, investors may want to keep expectations in check. Challenges around safety, regulation and the complexity of full autonomy still loom large.

TSLA Still a Laggard in the Robotaxi Space

While Tesla is just about to enter the robotaxi market, some competitors like Alphabet GOOGL and Baidu BIDU are already far ahead. Alphabet’s Waymo has built a significant lead. Waymo is currently running commercial robotaxi services in four U.S. cities. The company offers over 250,000 paid rides per week, thanks to years of testing, experience, and strong partnerships. Alphabet has also committed to investing $5 billion in Waymo over the coming years.

Baidu’s Apollo Go is another major player. In China, Baidu operates a fleet of over 400 robotaxis in cities like Wuhan. Baidu is now preparing to expand its Apollo Go service into Europe, starting with Switzerland by the end of 2025. The company is also planning a launch in Turkey, further widening its global footprint. Like Waymo, Baidu has years of operational experience that give it an early edge.

TSLA’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Tesla have lost around 19% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 22%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, TSLA trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 10.02, way above the industry and its own 5-year average. It carries a Value Score of F.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSLA’s earnings has been revised over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Tesla stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

