Tesla's Rally Finally Broke Down

Tesla’s TSLA relentless rally has finally been shut down by the corona crisis. The shares have fallen over 25% in the past week, and it appears the break down is apt to continue.

Tesla had been making a big bet on China with its Shanghai Gigafactory, but this production facility seemingly opened at the wrong time. January data showed a 46% decline from December in registration for new Tesla’s in China.

Tesla demand in China will likely be suspended until this pathogen is under control, and I expect this stock to continue its downward push as estimates decline.

TSLA is trading at around $700. I would let these shares fall a couple hundred more dollars before I would consider buying. The impact on Tesla and its China production will be significant, but the full gravity of the coronavirus’s effect will not be realized until it is controlled.

