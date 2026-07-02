Tesla's Q2 Delivery Report Just Landed. Here Are 3 Key Takeaways for Investors.

Key Points

Tesla's deliveries increased 25% from a year ago.

Some analysts are seeing renewed optimism in the stock.

Attention now turns to the company's quarterly earnings report on July 22.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

After two years of sagging vehicle sales, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is having a much better 2026. The electric vehicle company posted record second-quarter sales numbers on Thursday, with vehicle deliveries jumping 25% from a year ago.

Thursday’s sales report topped analysts’ expectations and may help the company build momentum ahead of its second-quarter earnings report on July 22. Let’s look at three takeaways that investors should be considering as they parse Tesla’s quarterly production and delivery report and look ahead to quarterly earnings.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Takeaway No. 1: Tesla’s turnaround

First, let’s look at Tesla’s deliveries and production. Deliveries were 480,126, or nearly 30,000 more than Tesla produced. That means Tesla sold more than it did a year ago, and also thinned out its inventory. Both of those are positive developments.

Metric Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % Change Production 451,758 410,244 10.1% Deliveries 480,126 383,122 25.3%

Tesla’s deliveries also beat the company-compiled consensus from sell-side analysts, who projected 406,024 deliveries.

It was the second positive deliveries report for Tesla this year. In the first quarter, Tesla’s production numbers were up 12% from a year ago, and deliveries increased 6.3%. And it’s even more significant considering that Tesla saw annual declines in automotive sales in both 2024 and 2025.

Tesla does not break down deliveries by individual model, although it said that the Model 3 and Model Y SUV accounted for 97% of the company’s sales.

Seth Goldstein, a senior equity analyst at Morningstar, told Reuters that European sales bolstered Tesla’s sales numbers in the quarter. European customers can take advantage of government incentives and a growing focus by businesses on electrifying corporate fleets.

"I ​think the huge growth in Europe is the key driver for Tesla right now,” he said. “U.S. sales still appear to be down, ​albeit less than the broader U.S. EV decline, while China is seeing small growth.”

The China Passenger Car Association reported that Tesla’s sales in China increased 3.6% from May, totaling 85,982 units.

Tesla is also seeing faster easing of the consumer backlash against Tesla that resulted from CEO Elon Musk’s foray into politics. Musk took a central role in President Donald Trump’s campaign and headed the now-defunct Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). He also was active in European politics, including his endorsement of the far-right Alternative for Germany party.

A Yale University report estimated that Musk’s political activities cost the automaker between 1 million and 1.26 million vehicle sales in the U.S. between October 2022 and April 2025.

Takeaway No. 2: Analyst reaction

Tesla stock fell more than 7% in afternoon trading on Thursday, suggesting that many investors had anticipated Tesla’s Q2 performance and were selling on the news. However, some analysts still see the report as a source of renewed optimism. Truist analyst William Stein raised his price target on Tesla stock from $400 to $430, indicating nearly 10% upside.

Analysts at William Blair said the report shows that Tesla’s auto business “is here to stay,” attributing the beat to higher-than-expected sales in North America, Europe, and China. The company has not beaten estimates to this degree in a while, analysts told investors in a research note.

Morgan Stanley analyst Andrew Percoco maintained his $415 price target, but noted that Tesla’s auto sales showed the company’s highest auto growth rate since the third quarter of 2023.

Analysts also noted that Tesla reported energy storage deployments totaling 13.5 gigawatt-hours, which were in line with estimates.

Takeaway No 3: Here’s what’s next for Tesla

It’s notable that Tesla’s stock actually fell on the positive report, suggesting that investors aren’t expecting anything dramatic from the company’s full quarterly report on July 22. When that report drops, investors will want to know if Tesla’s auto sales margins -- which tightened significantly last year -- have improved.

Tesla will also be pressed for updates on two major initiatives -- its Optimus robot line and improvements to full self-driving (FSD) technology. Tesla and Musk have ambitious plans to make Optimus robots available to the public late next year and eventually roll out FSD nationwide.

Finally, there is speculation that Tesla will one day merge with Space Exploration Technologies, the company Musk founded that went public last month. Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives has estimated an 80% chance that Tesla and SpaceX will merge within the next year.

Undoubtedly, Tesla will remain a closely followed stock and continue to make waves. But the major takeaway from today’s report is that Tesla’s automotive business is reclaiming its momentum after two challenging years.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $513,093 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $56,107 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $400,101!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 2, 2026.

Patrick Sanders has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.