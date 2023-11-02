Tesla's Oct China-made EV sales fall 2.6% from Sept

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. automaker Tesla TSLA.O delivered 72,115 China-made electric vehicles in October, down 2.6% from a month earlier, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Thursday.

Sales of China-made Model 3 and Model Y cars edged up 0.6% from a year earlier.

Chinese rival BYD 002594.SZ, which makes EVs and hybrid models from its Dynasty and Ocean series, delivered 301,095 passenger vehicles in October, a 38.4% increase from the prior year.

