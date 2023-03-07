US Markets
Tesla's next generation smaller car to operate mostly autonomously-Musk

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

March 07, 2023 — 03:04 pm EST

March 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk on Tuesday said that the next generation small car the company is working on would operate mostly in autonomous mode.

Musk in 2020 had said something similar, but Tesla fans and investors are eager for any fresh details about the CEO's thinking on the electric vehicle maker's next models.

