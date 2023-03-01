Tesla's new Mexico plant could create up to 6,000 jobs - foreign ministry official

MEXICO CITY, March 1 (Reuters) - Electric carmaker Tesla could create 5,000 to 6,000 jobs at a new plant planned for the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, said Martha Delgado, a Mexican deputy foreign minister.

Speaking in an interview on Mexican television late on Tuesday, she also said the company is considering building an electric battery plant in central Mexico.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

