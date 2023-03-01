US Markets
Tesla's new Mexico plant could create up to 6,000 jobs - foreign ministry official

March 01, 2023 — 08:37 am EST

Written by Daina Beth Solomon for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, March 1 (Reuters) - Electric carmaker Tesla could create 5,000 to 6,000 jobs at a new plant planned for the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, said Martha Delgado, a Mexican deputy foreign minister.

Speaking in an interview on Mexican television late on Tuesday, she also said the company is considering building an electric battery plant in central Mexico.

