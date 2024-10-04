Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) CIO Exit Raises Concerns Ahead of Robotaxi Reveal

Tesla’s (TSLA) Chief Information Officer (CIO), Nagesh Saldi is leaving the company, according to an exclusive Bloomberg report. This news comes just days before Tesla unveils its much-anticipated robotaxi at an event in California. According to the report, Saldi’s exit was communicated internally to Tesla’s employees this week.

Saldi Has Been a Key Figure in TSLA

Saldi, who was a key figure within Tesla, reported directly to CEO Elon Musk. Throughout his tenure, he played a key role in projects such as developing Tesla’s new data centers in Texas and New York. These data centers are vital to the company’s expansion of computing power, which supports advancements in artificial intelligence and autonomous driving.

Tesla Has Seen Key Executives Leave This Year

This year, Tesla has seen several key executives depart as the company adjusts its priorities. In April, Senior Vice President Drew Baglino and Rohan Patel, head of government affairs, also left. More recently, the company’s top human resources executive, Allie Arebalo, resigned from her position.

Saldi’s departure is particularly significant for Tesla, as the company faces mounting pressure to deliver a significant win. Recently, Tesla reported lower-than-expected vehicle deliveries in the third quarter.

What Is the 12-month Price Target for Tesla?

Analysts remain sidelined about TSLA stock, with a Hold consensus rating based on 12 Buys, 16 Holds, and seven Sells. Over the past year, TSLA has gone up by 7%, and the average TSLA price target of $210.91 implies a downside potential of 12.4% from current levels.

