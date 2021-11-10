US Markets
Tesla's Musk sells some shares of EV maker, filings show

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk disclosed in a filing on Wednesday that he had sold shares of the electric-car maker.

Musk said on Saturday that he would sell 10% of his stake if his followers on Twitter approved the move on a poll.

The shares were sold to satisfy tax withholding obligations related to exercise of stock options to purchase about 2.2 million shares, according to the filing.

