Tesla's Musk sells more shares after Twitter vote

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold more shares of the electric car maker, regulatory filings showed on Friday, after offloading about $5 billion worth of stock following a poll he posted on Twitter.

Musk, the world's richest person and Tesla's top shareholder, tweeted last weekend that he would sell 10% of his stock if users of the social media platform approved the move. Days after Musk disposed $5 billion of the stock, or 3% of his total holdings, the first such move since 2016.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

