Tesla's Musk says Model S Plaid may come to China around March

Adds background

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a tweet on Monday that the Model S Plaid will "probably" be coming to China, the electric-car maker's second-largest market, around March.

The company introduced a new Model S Plaid, a 520-mile range sedan that can reach top speeds of up to 200 miles per hour (320 km per hour), in September last year, with deliveries starting in 2021.

Musk did not provide any further details in his tweet. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While Tesla has weathered the chip crisis better than rivals and legacy automakers, some analysts believe supply-chain issues could raise costs and negatively affect margins.

The electric-vehicle maker's Shanghai factory helped sustain the company when its factory in Fremont, California was forced to shut down due to pandemic-related curbs early last year.

In October, Tesla sold 54,391 vehicles that were made in China including nearly 41,000 for export, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

In the recent past, Tesla has been facing regulatory scrutiny in China over how it handles data, consumer complaints and other issues.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram and Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Vishal.Vivek@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.