Tesla's Musk says Model S Plaid may come to China around March

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a tweet on Monday that Model S Plaid will "probably" be coming to China around March.

In September last year, Tesla introduced a new Model S Plaid, a 520-mile range sedan that can reach top speeds of up to 200 miles per hour (320 km per hour), with deliveries starting in 2021.

(Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Vishal.Vivek@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.