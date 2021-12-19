US Markets
TSLA

Tesla's Musk says he will pay over $11 bln in taxes this year

Contributor
Shivam Patel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Electric-car maker Tesla Inc's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Sunday on Twitter that he will pay more than $11 billion in taxes this year.

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Electric-car maker Tesla Inc's TSLA.O Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Sunday on Twitter that he will pay more than $11 billion in taxes this year.

Earlier this week, Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren took to Twitter to say that Musk should pay taxes and stop "freeloading off everyone else" after Time magazine named him its "person of the year". (https://bit.ly/3EbW6eo)

Musk responded by saying that he "will pay more taxes than any American in history this year".

Musk is the world's richest person and his company Tesla is worth about $1 trillion. Over the last few weeks, Musk has sold nearly $14 billion worth of Tesla shares.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular