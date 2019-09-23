Tesla's Musk pushed for SolarCity deal despite major cash crunch -lawsuit

By February 2016, SolarCity management told the board its cash balances were forecast to drop below amounts required for a key line of credit for several months of the year. A default on that line of credit would trigger defaults on other debt instruments, the filing said.

Despite the bad news, Musk proposed the acquisition of SolarCity to the Tesla board later that month after a Lake Tahoe family vacation with his cousin, SolarCity Chief Executive and founder Lyndon Rive.

SolarCity did not disclose the details of its liquidity concerns to investors.

At a meeting of Tesla’s board on June 20, 2016, Musk advocated to fellow board members an initial acquisition price of $28.50 per share for SolarCity - a 30% premium to its market price - even though Tesla's financial adviser, Evercore, had recommended $25 to $27 a share.

The board ultimately approved an exchange ratio that represented a share price of $26.50 to $28.50 a share, though the offer was lowered later prior to the deal closing.

Once Tesla made the offer for SolarCity on June 21, Musk publicly recused himself from the deal. But according to the filings he held frequent meetings with Evercore and pushed investors in a series of phone calls to support the purchase.

"I could not be recused from all discussions ... I needed to voice my opinion, obviously," Musk said during questioning under oath by lawyers for the suing shareholders.

In the meantime, Musk assured Rive that he would "have [him] covered" with respect to cash needs until the acquisition closed as SolarCity "was running crazy close" to its liquidity covenants, the documents said.

The companies said SolarCity accepted the offer on Aug. 1, 2016. The stock swap offer valued SolarCity at $25.37 a share, less than the initial proposal, and in line with the Evercore proposal. Shareholders approved the deal on Nov. 17.

At the time, Musk called the merger a "no brainer" that would create a renewable energy powerhouse, but many on Wall Street have billed it as a bailout of an affiliated firm. Tesla has since gutted its solar sales force and faced an 85% drop in installations.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Tom Brown)

((nichola.groom@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.