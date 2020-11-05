TSLA

Tesla's Musk in Berlin to interview engineers for new gigafactory

Contributor
Edward Taylor Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has travelled to Germany and plans to interview engineers for the U.S. electric carmaker's new gigafactory in Berlin in person on Friday.

BERLIN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Elon Musk has travelled to Germany and plans to interview engineers for the U.S. electric carmaker's new gigafactory in Berlin in person on Friday.

"Recruiting ace engineers for Giga Berlin! Will interview in person tomorrow on site. Send resume to 25Guns@Tesla.com," Musk wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Tesla confirmed Musk was in Germany.

Tesla is building a new plant on the outskirts of Berlin and Tesla plans to manufacture a new version of its Model Y crossover vehicle with a new structural battery design and technology.

The company plans to start the production of Model Y at Gigafactory Berlin during the second half of 2021.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Caroline.Copley@thomsonreuters.com; +49 (0)30 2201 33584 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters