Tesla's Musk considers CureVac as one of most innovative firms - source

BERLIN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Silicon Valley entrepreneur Elon Musk and German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier consider vaccine company CureVac CVAC.O as one the world's most innovative firms, a source said on Thursday, after Musk and Altmaier met on Wednesday.

Musk, who is CEO of Tesla TSLA.O, during the meeting also discussed Tesla's investments in Germany as well as space technology and autonomous driving, the source familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

(Reporting by Christian Krämer; writing by Thomas Seythal; editing by Sabine Wollrab and Michael Nienaber)

