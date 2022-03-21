Tesla's Musk appears to have landed in Berlin - Twitter user @elonjet

Updates with landing

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Officer TSLA.O Elon Musk appears to have landed in Berlin, the Twitter user @ElonJet, who tracks the movements of Musk's private jet, posted on Monday.

Musk landed at the Berlin airport nearly 10 hours after appearing to leave Austin, Texas, said the Twitter account.

Tesla received a conditional go-ahead for its gigafactory near Berlin earlier in March, ending months of delay for the plant, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit the factory on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

