Tesla's Musk appears headed to Berlin from Austin - Twitter user @elonjet

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Officer TSLA.O Elon Musk appears to be headed to Berlin from Austin, Texas, the Twitter user @ElonJet, who tracks the movements of Musk's private jet, posted on Monday.

Tesla received a conditional go-ahead for its gigafactory near Berlin earlier in March, ending months of delay for the plant, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit the factory on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

