Tesla's Musk appeals order requiring his testimony in fatal crash lawsuit

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O chief executive Elon Musk has asked a Florida state appeals court to block a judge's order that said he can be questioned in a wrongful death lawsuit involving a high-speed crash of one of the electric vehicle maker's Model S sedans.

Tesla's legal challenge in the 4th District Court of Appeal said Musk, as a corporate leader, should be shielded from "harassing and burdensome" efforts from plaintiffs' lawyers to depose him.

Musk is not a party in the lawsuit or in the appeal, filed on Friday in West Palm Beach.

But Musk's statements are at issue in the case, after he communicated with the family soon after the 18-year-old Tesla driver was killed. The family of a passenger, who also died, won a court order in July allowing them to question Musk for up to 60 minutes about certain comments he is alleged to have made about Tesla technology relating to the wreck.

Musk's appeal will give the Florida courts a new opportunity to explore the contours of whether and when top company leaders can quash efforts to be deposed.

Tesla faces other lawsuits over crashes involving its vehicles.

Musk and a Tesla representative did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

The driver was speeding at 116 mph on a curve with a 25 mph limit when he lost control and his car slammed into two concrete walls, according to court records.

Two lawsuits were filed after the 2018 crash. The driver's family sued Tesla in federal court. The passenger's estate in state court sued Tesla, the driver's family and others.

The driver's parents said a Tesla technician without their knowledge disabled a speed "limiter" on the sedan that had prohibited the car from traveling above 85 mph.

Tesla has denied the allegations in the state and federal cases and maintained that the driver's "reckless" operation of the vehicle caused the crash "with or without a speed limiter."

Tesla's attorneys said Musk doesn't recall saying anything more than offering his condolences to the driver's family.

But the driver's father, as part of his deposition, recalled Musk saying "perhaps we should not have removed the limiter" and also that Tesla will "have to review and revise" policies.

At a July hearing in the case, Circuit Judge Mark Speiser in Fort Lauderdale remarked that "this doesn't happen too often where a CEO of a corporation contacts the parent of a victim in a very traumatic and unfortunate car accident to extend his sympathy."

The judge said he would be "remiss by not allowing Mr. Musk's deposition to be taken."

The plaintiffs' lawyers representing the passenger's estate had no immediate comment on Wednesday on Musk's appeal.

In the driver's federal case, a Florida jury last year found Tesla 1% negligent, with the deceased teen and his father found to be 99% at fault. Their appeal is pending in the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The case is Tesla Inc v. Edgar Monserratt, as personal representative of the Estate of Edgar Monserratt Martinez, deceased, et al, Florida Fourth District Court of Appeal, No. 23-2075.

