Tesla's Model S price to be cut to $69,420 -Musk

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The price of Model S sedan will be cut to $69,420 tonight, Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Tesla on Tuesday cut the price of its Model S "Long Range" sedan by 4% in the United States, days after the electric-car maker reported record quarterly deliveries.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

