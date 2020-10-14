US Markets
Tesla's Model S price to be cut to $69,420 -Musk

C Nivedita Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MICHELE TANTUSSI

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The price of Model S sedan will be cut to $69,420 tonight, Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Tesla on Tuesday cut the price of its Model S "Long Range" sedan by 4% in the United States, days after the electric-car maker reported record quarterly deliveries.

    Most Popular