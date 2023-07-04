Tesla's June sales of China-made EVs jump 18.72% y/y -industry body

By Qiaoyi Li and Brenda Goh

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, July 4 (Reuters) - U.S. automaker Tesla TSLA.O sold 93,680 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in June, up 18.72% from a year earlier, China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) data showed on Tuesday.

Sales rose 20.57% from May and were also sharply higher versus June last year when Tesla's factory in Shanghai delivered 78,906 China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles after the city ended a two-month long COVID-19 lockdown.

Chinese rival BYD 002594.SZ, with its Dynasty and Ocean series of EVs and petrol-electric hybrid vehicles, saw June sales surge 88.16% year on year to 251,685 vehicles, CPCA data showed.

CPCA estimated total sales, both at home and exports, of new energy passenger vehicles including pure electric and plug-in hybrids at 740,000 units in June, up 30% from a year earlier.

