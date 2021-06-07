US Markets
Tesla's heavy trucking unit chief leaves company

Tesla Inc's chief of heavy trucking unit, Jerome Guillen, has left the company, the electric-car maker said on Monday, barely three months after taking over the role.

Guillen, who has been with the company for over a decade, was named president of Tesla Heavy Trucking unit in March, with a mandate to lead the company's entry into the heavy trucks market.

Guillen previously oversaw the company's entire vehicles business as president of the Automotive unit, a role to which he was appointed in 2018.

Tesla is yet to begin delivering its battery-powered Semi electric commercial truck, saying supply constraints could delay its mass production to 2022.

