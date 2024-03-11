Tesla's German gigafactory could be supplied again from Monday, says power firm

Adds details in paragraphs 2-5

FRANKFURT, March 11 (Reuters) - Tesla's TSLA.O German gigafactory near Berlin could be supplied with electricity again from Monday, the power firm in charge of fixing the ongoing power outage, which has downed the plant since March 5, said.

E.dis, a division of German energy network firm E.ON EONGn.DE, late on Sunday said speedy assembly work through the weekend meant there was a chance that supply could restart in the evening hours of Monday.

The company said this depended on a high-voltage test as well as the official approval by engineers, both of which are expected to take place in the course of the day.

News about the early resumption of power supply comes after the works council chief of Tesla's German plant on Friday said that the factory would restart this week, without mentioning a specific date.

The outage has cost Tesla around 1,000 cars per day that it cannot produce, with the factory's head saying last week that the supply disruption would cause damages in the high triple-digit million euro area.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)

